New Covid-19 cluster in Changi General Hospital ward; patients can continue with outpatient visits

SINGAPORE - A new Covid-19 cluster in a Changi General Hospital (CGH) ward was announced on Tuesday night (Aug 3), but hospital operations are running normally and patients can continue with their outpatient appointments, said CGH on Wednesday morning (Aug 4).

A total of three cases are linked to the cluster, with two new cases linked to it on Tuesday.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that as a precautionary measure, affected patients will not be able to receive visitors.

This comes just three days after MOH had said on Saturday it had closed the previous CGH cluster with 20 cases linked to it. The new cluster is not linked to the previous one.

The hospital added that contact tracing and additional surveillance swab tests for patients and staff are routine, and all test results have been negative for the virus so far.

Cleaning in affected areas has been completed and infection control protocols are in place, the hospital said.

It added in its Facebook post: "As Covid-19 becomes endemic and vaccination rates increase, the testing and detection of Covid-19 is the new normal.

"We continue to adapt in the new normal and remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of our patients, our colleagues and our community. We are grateful for the support and understanding of our community here in the East, and for the cooperation of our patients in being routinely tested."

The Straits Times has contacted the hospital for more information.