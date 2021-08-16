New Covid-19 cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory; Bishan Bus Interchange cluster grows to 15

SINGAPORE - A new cluster has emerged at a dormitory located at 43 Sungei Kadut Loop, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Aug 16).

There are 13 cases linked to the cluster.

The cluster linked to staff at Bishan Bus Interchange has grown to 15, with five new cases.

In the daily update on the Covid-19 situation, MOH also said four clusters have been closed.

With that, there are now 99 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 526 the week before to 331 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has decreased from 148 to 89 in the same period.

This is the lowest number of weekly community cases since July 18.

Currently, 426 patients are in hospital.

Of them, 33 require oxygen supplementation, while seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Seven of these 40 patients are fully vaccinated.

Of the seriously ill, 32 are seniors aged above 60, and of them, 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they have underlying medical conditions that make them more susceptible.

Over the past 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 9.8 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.2 per cent, the ministry added.

On the country's vaccination progress, MOH said 76 per cent of Singapore's population are fully vaccinated as at Sunday, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,438,233 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,432,081 people, with 4,136,498 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 149,107 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 83,796 people.

Singapore recorded 48 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Monday.

Of the new cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another seven linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining nine were unlinked.

There were also five imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here.

In total, there were 53 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 66,225.

Read the full MOH press release here.