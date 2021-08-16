48 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 unlinked

In total, there are 53 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Aug 16, 2021.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SINGAPORE - There were 48 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported as at Monday noon (Aug 16).

Of the new cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined. Another seven linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining nine were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were also five imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

In total, there are 53 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday, bringing the country's total to 66,225.

MOH will give further updates on Monday night.

