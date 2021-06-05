13 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore, all linked

SINGAPORE - There were 18 new Covid-19 cases, including 13 in the community, as at noon on Saturday (June 5), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All the community cases are linked and have already been placed on quarantine.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, three are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents. There were no new cases in the workers' dormitories.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 62,176.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.