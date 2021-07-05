New Covid-19 cluster declared; more cases added to CGH and Henderson Crescent clusters

SINGAPORE - A new cluster was declared on Monday (July 5) after one new Covid-19 case was linked to a 36-year-old Malaysian man who works as a driver at Omni Aquatic Supplies.

The Malaysian man had fallen sick on June 20 and tested positive on June 22. He is linked to a 31-year-old China national who works as a driver for MW Impex.

There were three other linked cases - one was linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster, while two others were linked to the Changi General Hospital cluster, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday.

With the new cases, the total in the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster rises to 21 while the total number of cases in the Changi General Hospital cluster grows to 20.

Two other cases reported on Monday are currently unlinked, bringing the total number of locally transmitted cases to six.

There were also seven imported cases, of which five were detected upon arrival, and the other two developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

The 13 new cases take Singapore's total to 62,630 cases.

There are currently 24 clusters, ranging from 3 to 93 infections each.

MOH also said that the cluster linked to the MINDSville @ Napiri in Hougang will be closed after no new cases were linked to the cluster for the past 28 days.

Currently, 102 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. Most are well and under observation, but 10 require oxygen and 3 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 86 in the week before to 28 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 14 in the week before to 4 in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.