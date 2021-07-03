4 new Covid-19 cases linked to 105 Henderson Crescent, Changi General Hospital clusters

SINGAPORE - Four new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday (July 3) have been linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent and the Changi General Hospital (CGH) clusters.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily Covid-19 update that two new cases are linked to 105 Henderson Crescent, which brings the cluster's tally to 20 cases.

The other two new cases are linked to CGH and that cluster now has 18 cases.

All of the four new cases were already in quarantine when they were found to be infected with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, two clusters have been closed after there were no cases linked to them for the past 28 days. One is the NTUC Foodfare cluster in Sengkang, and the other is linked to a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife who tested positive on May 31.

There are currently 26 active clusters, ranging between three and 93 infections each.

There were also three new imported cases as at Saturday noon, MOH said.

They were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One was detected upon arrival, while the other two fell ill during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

Saturday's seven new cases take Singapore's total to 62,606.

MOH said there are currently 113 Covid-19 cases hospitalised. Most are well and under observation.

But nine have developed serious illness and require oxygen supplementation, while two are in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 92 cases in the week before to 37 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 18 cases in the week before to two cases.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

In a separate update on Saturday, MOH said it has concluded special testing operations for 103 Henderson Crescent, and at 55, 56, and 57 Lengkok Bahru.

All of the 510 residents and visitors of 103 Henderson Crescent who were swabbed tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, of the 1,792 people linked to Lengkok Bahru who were swabbed, two people tested positive for Covid-19. The other 1,790 tested negative.

