New cluster at company in Science Park II

A new coronavirus cluster, the fifth, has surfaced in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday as it announced two new confirmed cases.

Both are linked to Wizlearn Technologies, an e-learning solutions company in Science Park II.

Two earlier cases - 93 and 95 - are also linked to the firm. All four in the new cluster are colleagues. The company has about 100 staff.

There are now a total of 98 confirmed cases. With three more patients discharged as of noon yesterday, a total of 69 have now fully recovered, MOH said.

The two latest cases are both Singapore permanent residents - a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man. Neither has recent travel history to China, or to Daegu city and Cheongdo county in South Korea, where a significant number of infections has been reported.

The woman, case 97, had attended a business meeting at the Agency for Integrated Care at Maxwell Road, which comes under MOH, prior to her hospital admission. She stays at Choa Chu Kang North 5.

She became ill on Feb 20, and saw a GP on the same day. As she was identified as a close contact of case 93, a 38-year-old Singaporean man, she was referred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Thursday and confirmed to be infected that same afternoon.

The 24-year-old man tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday morning and is currently warded in an isolation room in NCID.

Further details have also emerged on the movements of case 95, who was announced on Thursday and is part of the same cluster.

Prior to his hospital admission on Wednesday, he had been to Sport Singapore, Singapore Aviation Academy, Toa Payoh Hub and Toa Payoh Sport Centre. He lives in Choa Chu Kang Crescent.

Wizlearn's chief executive Victor Yuk said that since the start of the month, staff have been split into two teams with alternate week work-from-home arrangements to minimise contact. "In some cases, staff have been working from home, and remotely. As such, business operation impact is minimised."

The other clusters are the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site and the clusters at Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore that are now considered one cluster, after the two were found to be linked.

Of the 29 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Seven are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.