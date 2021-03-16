New $2,000 payout for those who need hospitalisation after Covid-19 jab, applications for financial aid open on March 17

SINGAPORE - Those who suffer from serious side effects related to their Covid-19 vaccination can apply for financial assistance from Wednesday (March 17).

Their applications under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme for Covid-19 vaccination (Vifap) will need to be accompanied by medical information on the serious side effect from the doctor treating them, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

An independent clinical panel will review all applications to see how severe the effects are and how related they are to the vaccine received.

The quantum of the one-time goodwill payout is based on the severity of the side effects attributed to the vaccine.

Those who need inpatient hospitalisation and medical intervention, and who subsequently recover, will get $2,000.

Those who require admission to high-dependency or intensive care wards and subsequently recover will get $10,000.

Those who die or suffer permanent severe disability as a result of the vaccination will get $225,000.

MOH had already announced the two higher payout tiers on Jan 28, but not the lowest tier of $2,000.

On Tuesday (March 16), the ministry said the inclusion of the $2,000 payout, in addition to the other two tiers, is meant to strengthen support provided to individuals who suffer from serious side effects due to the vaccination.

"The Vifap is not meant to reimburse medical costs," it emphasised, adding that it instead provides an additional layer of financial support on top of existing government healthcare financing schemes, which include subsidies, MediShield Life, MediSave and MediFund.

The programme is open to Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders here who received the jab in Singapore, and was first announced in January to give greater peace of mind for those deciding whether to take up the vaccination.

Those who wish to find out more can visit this website.

Said MOH: "Vaccination is critical to keep us and our loved ones safe from Covid-19, and it is a key enabler for us to return to normalcy. While Covid-19 vaccination is voluntary, we strongly encourage Singaporeans and long-term residents who are medically eligible to come forward for vaccination when their turn comes."