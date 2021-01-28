Financial aid for those with serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE - A financial assistance programme will be introduced for those suffering from serious side effects related to the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jan 28).

A one-time payout of up to $10,000 will be given to those who experienced medically significant serious side effects, were hospitalised and required care in the high-dependency or intensive care unit, but subsequently recovered.

"This programme will give a greater peace of mind for those taking the vaccination," MOH added.

Those who suffered permanent severe disability or died as a result of the vaccination will be given a single payout of $225,000.

Those who experienced serious side effects after the vaccination can also continue to concurrently receive support through applicable healthcare schemes, such as MediShield Life and subsidies at public healthcare institutions.

To qualify for the financial assistance programme, the recipient must be a Singapore citizen, permanent resident or long-term pass holder who took the vaccine here.

They must have also experienced a serious side effect that is potentially life-threatening or fatal, and had required inpatient hospitalisation or caused persistent incapacity or disability. The side effect must be assessed by a doctor linked to the person's vaccination.

As the severity of serious side effects can be broad and assessment by the treatment doctors may vary, the MOH has appointed an independent clinical panel to assess applications for the financial assistance programme.