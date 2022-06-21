S'pore's new Covid-19 cases jump to 7,109, weekly infection rate up slightly at 1.23

SINGAPORE - There were 7,109 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore on Tuesday (June 21), more than double the 3,220 cases on Monday.

The number of new cases is more than last Tuesday's figure, which stood at 5,130.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The week-on-week infection ratio rose slightly to 1.23 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported in an update on its website, up from 1.17 on Monday.

Last Tuesday's ratio was 1.01.