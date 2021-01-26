MOH offers Covid-19 tests to those working at Jewel Changi Airport, T3 shops after 3 past cases found to have UK strain

SINGAPORE - Three previously reported Covid-19 cases here have tested positive for the B117 strain of the coronavirus that is circulating in the United Kingdom.

This was detected after the National Public Health Laboratory conducted whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Jan 26).

Epidemiological investigations revealed that two of the three cases visited Jewel Changi Airport on Dec 31 last year. The third case was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day.

As a precautionary measure, the MOH will offer testing to staff who have been working from Dec 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, and at the shops and food establishments at Changi Airport Terminal 3 that are open to the public.

On Tuesday, the ministry also announced 14 new coronavirus cases, all of which were imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, it said.

There were no new cases in the community for the fourth day in a row, and none from workers' dormitories.

Two of the 14 imported cases were Singaporeans and one was a permanent resident. They had returned from Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

There were also two dependant's pass holders who arrived from India and Portugal.

Another two cases announced on Tuesday were work pass holders who returned from India.

Six others were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia.

The last imported case was a short-term visit pass holder who returned from India to visit her child who is a permanent resident here.

Tuesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,366.

The number of new cases in the community has dropped to nine in the past week from 14 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community is down to two, from five cases over the same period.

With 20 cases discharged on Tuesday, 59,071 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 50 patients remain in hospital, while 201 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.