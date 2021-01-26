14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Jan 26), all of which were imported.

The imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community for the fourth day in a row, and none from workers' dormitories.

Tuesday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,366.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a one-year-old boy was among the 44 new coronavirus cases.

The dependant's pass holder had returned from the United Arab Emirates and was confirmed positive on Sunday.

All the new cases announced on Monday were imported.

There have been no new cases in the community for the third day in a row, and none from workers' dormitories.

Among the 44 new cases, four were Singaporeans and two were permanent residents who returned from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Britain and the United States.

One of the Singaporeans is a 19-year-old woman who returned from Britain on Dec 6. Although her Covid-19 swab done on Dec 16 came back negative, a pre-departure test she took last Saturday, in preparation for returning to Britain, came back positive.

She has been classified as an imported case based on her travel history and because her serology test came back positive, indicating a likely past infection. "She is likely to be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others," said MOH.

The cases announced on Monday also included seven dependant's pass holders who arrived from India, Russia and the UAE. There was also a long-term visit pass holder who returned from the US.

Another three of the new cases were student's pass holders who arrived from France, Indonesia and Kazakhstan.

Six more cases were work pass holders who departed from Bangladesh, India, Japan, Poland and Spain. There were also 17 work permit holders who returned from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The last four cases announced on Monday were short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India to visit their relatives here.

The number of new cases in the community in a week increased to 13 in the past week, from 10 cases in the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week decreased to three in the past week, from four in the week before.

With 25 cases discharged on Monday, 59,051 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 59 patients remain in hospital while 198 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 99.1 million people. More than 2.1 million people have died.