SINGAPORE - Village Hotel Sentosa is the latest addition to the Ministry of Health's (MOH's) list of community care facilities designated for those who have contracted Covid-19 but are experiencing mild or no symptoms.

This brings the total number of such designated facilities to six, with the other five being D'Resort NTUC, Tuas South, former Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education, Civil Service Club @ Loyang and Bright Vision Hospital.