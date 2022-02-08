Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen recovering from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 8), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said he is recovering from Covid-19.

Dr Ng, 63, shared his personal experience with the virus, which he had anticipated he would get given how contagious the Omicron variant has been.

"Not that one would go looking to be infected, but with the highly infectious Omicron causing the largest waves since the start of the pandemic in Singapore, it would be hard to avoid this variant, unless one became a recluse," Dr Ng said.

Given that Dr Ng already had a total of three shots of the vaccine (two primary doses and a booster shot), he felt assured that he would avoid serious illness.

Recounting his experience over five days, Dr Ng said that Day 1 started out normal enough, where he did his regular exercise of running and weights.

"Felt good and energetic," Dr Ng wrote.

Subsequently, he had some video meetings in the office, none of which were in person.

He said he was feeling better on Day 5.

"I’m better with the infection waning, and none the worse for wear. It could have turned out differently. If I got infected two years ago with the original strain, unprotected without vaccines, I would have feared for my life literally," he wrote.

Dr Ng is the first Singapore minister known to have the virus.