Messages hiring workers for foreign worker dorms, Expo isolation facility are fake: Mindef, MOH

SINGAPORE - The messages circulating on social media looking to recruit staff to work at foreign worker dormitories and community isolation facility at the Singapore Expo are fake.

On Thursday (April 16), the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a Facebook post that while it is hiring former Singapore Armed Force (SAF) regulars to support the foreign worker dormitory management, the recruitment messages asking for personal particulars are fake.

"Please do not circulate the messages if you have received them. For genuine job openings for former regulars, Mindef will not ask for personal details (such as gender, race, age and citizenship)," it said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also distanced itself from text messages from recruitment agency PrimeStaff Management Services purportedly hiring employees for the Community Isolation Facility (CIF) at Singapore Expo.

"We wish to clarify that MOH has not engaged PrimeStaff Management Services to conduct this recruitment," it said on its website Thursday.

In one variation of the messages being circulated, the CIF job offers a pay of $5,000 to $5,500 a month and personal protection equipment will be provided.

The Straits Times has contacted PrimeStaff for comment.

Mindef said that job applicants should verify the authenticity of job advertisements or messages before disclosing any personal details.

The public can contact the National Service call centre at 1800-3676767 or e-mail contact@ns.sg if they have queries.

On April 7, an inter-agency task force was set up to provide support to foreign workers and dormitory operators. It comprises officials from Ministry of Manpower, MOH, National Environment Agency, SAF, Singapore Police Force, Migrant Workers' Centre and other agencies.

Earlier on April 5, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong confirmed that the Singapore Expo in Changi will be the second community isolation facility to house Covid-19 patients who are recovering or have milder symptoms so that hospitals can be freed up to care for patients who need more significant medical attention.

On Wednesday about 450 patients were housed in two halls of the Singapore Expo, taking up almost half of their current capacity. The four other halls at Expo are being prepared to open progressively.