Coronavirus: First batch of Covid-19 patients transferred to Singapore Expo

SINGAPORE - Medical equipment, such as a mobile ultrasound vehicle and a mobile X-ray vehicle, were seen at Singapore Expo on Friday (April 10), as preparations were made for the facility to receive its first batch of Covid-19 patients.

Close to 20 people were seen alighting from two minibuses outside the Expo on Friday night.

This first batch of patients are either recovering or have mild symptoms.

Singapore Expo is the Republic's second community isolation facility.

One hall will house patients in recovery while those with a mild case of the coronavirus will be treated in the other.

Since last month, recovering Covid-19 patients have been transferred from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases to private hospitals, as well as Singapore's first community isolation facility, D'Resort NTUC.