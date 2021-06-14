Mandatory Covid-19 testing under way for 85 stallholders at Bukit Merah View

SINGAPORE - Mandatory Covid-19 testing started at 10am on Monday (June 14) for about 85 stallholders at Block 116 Bukit Merah View.

A temporary site has been set up at Block 125A for this.

While free testing is also being offered for residents and members of the public who visited either 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre or shops at 116 Bukit Merah View between May 25 and June 12, this is not compulsory.

The testing for them is also not being done at Block 125A but they can visit Bukit Merah polyclinic and several other testing centres.

This has caused some unhappiness among some residents who went to Block 125A but were turned away.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira, who spoke to journalists near the swab test site, said: "Many residents have actually reached out to me, sharing with me that they hoped the swab testing can be conducted in an area that is close to them, without them having to travel very far away."

She has put up a request to MOH to ask if the venue could be open to residents as well.

"It's really very convenient for them, and if MOH gives the go-ahead. I think most of our residents will really appreciate that."

ST understands arrangements are being made for this from Tuesday (June 15).

Mr Wang Da Feng, 70, made the trip down to the temporary testing site on Monday morning with his 71-year-old wife, but were both turned away.

The retiree who lives at Telok Blangah Crescent said the couple is concerned about potentially having Covid-19 as they visit the market and hawker centre every day.

"We both felt a bit unwell, and my wife started coughing last night so we wanted to get tested," he said.

"It's a wasted trip today, but it's OK, we will just come back tomorrow," he added.

A Bukit Merah resident who only wanted to be known as Madam Lim, 60, said she had visited the market on Sunday for about 20 minutes.



Cleaning underway at Block 116 Bukit Merah View. All 182 stalls there have been closed from Sunday for cleaning, until Tuesday. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



"I'm not worried about getting Covid-19. I feel fine, I don't have any symptoms, but testing would give me some assurance because my job requires me to visit clients," said Madam Lim, who works in accounting.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Joan Pereira told ST that there are residents who are worried as there is a confirmed cluster in the market and hawker centre at Blk 115, which they frequent for their daily food and groceries.

"This is especially so as there are many elderly living in the area, and their children have also written to me as they are worried," said Ms Pereira.

"I have asked them to continue monitoring their health closely and see a doctor immediately if unwell, and minimise physical interactions."

They are also offered free testing by MOH, which can be done at the Swab-and-Send-Home clinics nearby, she added.

The testing at Bukit Merah follows MOH's announcement on Sunday that a new cluster had formed at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre.

All 182 stalls there have been closed from Sunday for cleaning, until Tuesday.

All staff and tenants who had been working at the market from May 25 have already been quarantined, and will be swabbed during quarantine.

However, MOH had said that all staff and tenants who had been working in the nearby 116 Bukit Merah View from May 25 will also be tested for Covid-19 as well, "to disrupt any wider, undetected community transmission".

The 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster now has six cases, after four cases were linked to it on Sunday.

Five of the cases detected so far are either food stall vendors or sundry shop workers at the market and food centre. Their ages range from the 60s to 80s.

Affected stallholders can tap on MOH's Quarantine Order Allowance Scheme, which provides assistance in the form of an ex-gratia payment of $100 per day, to self-employed individuals.

The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to affected self-employed individuals, employers whose employees have been placed on a Quarantine Order, or ordered by MOH to cease operations until their premises are decontaminated.