Man from India who tested positive after SHN among 4 imported cases

A 31-year-old man from India who tested positive after completing his stay-home notice (SHN) was among the four imported cases confirmed yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The training employment pass holder served his SHN at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore on Sept 25. He was tested on Oct 5 while serving the SHN and his test result was negative.

He completed his SHN last Friday and had an onset of symptoms on the same day. He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Monday in a pre-departure test taken in order to return to India.

Between last Friday and Monday, he had mostly remained at a hostel, Dream Lodge Singapore (172 Tyrwhitt Road), but he visited the National University Health System (NUHS) Tower Block last Friday.

The four imported cases confirmed yesterday took Singapore's total to 57,884.

There were no new local cases in the community or from workers' dormitories yesterday, said MOH. This was the first time since March 25 that no new cases from dormitories were reported.

The remaining three imported cases comprised a permanent resident who returned from India, a student's pass holder who arrived from France and a short-term visit pass holder who was allowed entry from the United Kingdom to visit a family member hospitalised here.

They were all placed on 14-day SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their SHN.

MOH also announced that the cluster at Mandai Lodge 1 (460 Mandai Road) has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to fewer than one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of fewer than one case to none over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 57,725 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 35 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 81 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 4

Imported: 4 (1 permanent resident, 1 student's pass holder, 1 training employment pass holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

Active cases: 116

In hospitals: 35(0 in ICU)

In community facilities: 81

Deaths: 28

Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15

Total discharged: 57,725

Discharged yesterday: 12

TOTAL CASES: 57,884

