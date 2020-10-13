4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no dorm cases for first time since March 25

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Oct 13), taking Singapore's total to 57,884.

All imported are cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were no new local cases in the community or from workers' dormitories. This was the first time since March 25 that no new cases from dormitories were reported.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, a 64-year-old man, who had a history of hypertension, died from complications due to Covid-19, MOH said.

The permanent resident was the 28th patient to die from the virus here, almost three months since the last Covid-19-related death.

He had been working in India since last December, and was placed on a stay-home notice when he returned to Singapore on Sept 23.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Oct 4.

Singapore General Hospital has contacted his family and is extending assistance to them.

Previously, the last patient to die here from Covid-19-related complications was a 62-year-old man on July 14.

There were four new coronavirus cases reported on Monday.

They included one community case, who is a family member of previously confirmed cases, said MOH.

She had been identified as a contact of two other cases and had been quarantined earlier.

All three cases arrived from India on Sept 16, and were placed on stay-home notices at a dedicated facility.

There were also two imported cases, comprising one permanent resident who returned to Singapore from the Philippines, and one work pass holder who recently travelled to India and the United Arab Emirates.

They had both been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested even though they did not show symptoms.

A migrant worker living in a dormitory made up the remaining case confirmed on Monday.

He had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission, said MOH.

He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he was asymptomatic.

MOH also said that a dormitory cluster at 9 Sungei Kadut Avenue has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from an average of one case per day in the week before, to an average of fewer than one per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from an average of fewer than one case per day in the week before, to none in the past week.

With 23 cases discharged on Monday, 57,713 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remained in hospital on Monday, with none in intensive care, while 76 were recuperating in community facilities.

Fifteen people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 37.2 million people. More than one million people have died.