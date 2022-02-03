932 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Thursday, up from 819 the day before

Singapore reported 4,087 community cases on Feb 3, 2022. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Updated
Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE - There are 932 Covid-19 cases currently in hospital on Thursday (Feb 3), up from 819 the day before.

Of these, 78 patients required oxygen support while 16 were in the intensive care unit, said the Ministry of Health in its daily virus update on its website.

There was one death on Thursday.

Singapore reported 4,087 community cases on Thursday, an increase from the 2,919 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the local cases, 2,730 were identified by antigen rapid tests, which means that they displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

The remaining cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

There were 210 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.23 on Thursday, a dip from the 1.41 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 366,473, with 860 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
S'pore approves Pfizer's Paxlovid pill for Covid-19 treatment; first batches to arrive this month
GPs see surge in number of patients over CNY holidays
Related Stories
Omicron variant can survive up to 21 hours on skin: Study
China's mRNA vaccine triggers immune response in 95% of recipients in first stage of trial
Hong Kong researchers discover oral drug combination that could treat Covid-19
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
Pfizer CEO sees annual Covid-19 vaccine rather than frequent boosters
How did S'pore leaders handle Covid-19? ST's book, In This Together, brings you the inside story
Why are men more likely to die of Covid-19? It's complicated
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top