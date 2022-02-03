932 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Thursday, up from 819 the day before

SINGAPORE - There are 932 Covid-19 cases currently in hospital on Thursday (Feb 3), up from 819 the day before.

Of these, 78 patients required oxygen support while 16 were in the intensive care unit, said the Ministry of Health in its daily virus update on its website.

There was one death on Thursday.

Singapore reported 4,087 community cases on Thursday, an increase from the 2,919 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the local cases, 2,730 were identified by antigen rapid tests, which means that they displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

The remaining cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests.

There were 210 imported cases - all travellers entering Singapore.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.23 on Thursday, a dip from the 1.41 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 366,473, with 860 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

