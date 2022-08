Outlets selling freshly prepared drinks that are high in sugar and saturated fat content must label them in their menus by the end of next year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Aug 11).

Beverages that need to have the Nutri-Grade mark include freshly brewed coffee, freshly squeezed juices and bubble tea.

Do you know how much sugar there is in popular local drinks like kopi and teh? The amount might surprise you.