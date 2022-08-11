Drinks outlets must label beverages high in sugar, saturated fat on their menus by end-2023

SINGAPORE - To help consumers choose wisely, the authorities will require outlets selling freshly prepared beverages - such as freshly brewed coffee, freshly squeezed juices and bubble teas - that have a very high level of sugar and saturated fat content to label these with a Nutri-Grade mark in their hard- and soft-copy menus by the end of next year, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday (Aug 11).

This will come after the requirement for pre-packed beverages with higher sugar and saturated fat content to be labelled with a Nutri-Grade mark kicks in from Dec 30 this year.

"It is a neutral or even nice name, but the message to consumers is to avoid those with Nutri-Grade mark that indicates a high level of sugar," said Mr Ong.

The outlets will also be prohibited from advertising freshly prepared beverages with the highest level of sugar and saturated fat content, he said.

The Government is working towards publishing these measures in the middle of next year and have them come into effect by end of next year, Mr Ong added.

This is part of the Government's efforts to influence consumers' diet and sugar intake in order to win the war on diabetes. It fits in with the preventive care emphasis in its new healthcare transformation strategy, called Healthier SG.

Mr Ong was speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Society of Peritoneal Dialysis Congress 2022, which is being held in Singapore for the first time.

In his speech, he also said that the Ministry of Health is aiming to get 30 per cent of new dialysis patients to opt for a home-based form of treatment known as peritoneal dialysis (PD) by 2025, up from around 20 per cent now.

The target is not new as the Government has been trying to encourage more kidney failure patients to do so over the years, but the uptake has yet to shoot up.

Currently, most patients opt for haemodialysis, which is done with a machine at a dialysis centre. PD offers greater convenience and self-empowerment, Mr Ong said.

"To achieve this (target), we are developing with our stakeholders a set of pre-dialysis counselling, training and educational materials to help patients to perform PD independently at home," said Mr Ong.

In April, MOH launched the National PD Home Support Programme to provide home visits and more specific counselling to patients, he said.

Kidney patients go for dialysis regularly to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood as their kidneys can no longer do so.

In PD, a dialysis solution is introduced into the body through a permanent catheter in the abdomen to do the job and then drained out.