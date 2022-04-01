KKH to study new care model aimed at improving fertility and children's health

SINGAPORE - Traditionally, women get help when complications arise during pregnancy. The KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) is targeting a new approach, launching a study on a care model that will help women make the right lifestyle choices to prevent metabolic diseases and improve mental health even before they become pregnant.

This would also help ensure they can give birth to healthier babies as ultimately the goal is to stem the spread of chronic conditions in the population.

This study aligns with the national effort on population health. The authorities set up a Taskforce on Child & Maternal Health and Well-being last year and announced a new preventive care strategy for Singapore or Healthier SG in March this year.

KKH said on Friday (April 1) that it has partnered the Lien Foundation and local precision gut microbiome company AMiLi to do the study, known as Healthy Early Life Moments in Singapore (Helms).

"With early intervention to establish the right habits and conditions prior to conception, we can improve the chances of women getting pregnant and minimise the risk of pregnancy complications," said Professor Fabian Yap, head of endocrinology service at KKH's paediatrics department.

"There is also growing evidence that exposure to metabolic disease risk factors can happen during prenatal, intrauterine or postnatal life and this can shape the offspring's health, increasing disease risks across generations. Helms presents an opportunity to break the vicious cycle of disease and chronic conditions in future generations."

The 500 overweight women that KKH is targeting to sign up in the next 12 to 18 months will get closer monitoring and feedback about lifestyle and behavioural changes to allow them to form better nutrition and lifestyle habits.

They will access a digital platform through a mobile device and use a wearable accessory to keep track of their health, such as sleep patterns and activity levels.

Lien Foundation will inject $4 million into Helms over four years, as it charts the participants' course from preconception readiness through two years of postnatal care of the mother and child.

Its chief executive Lee Poh Wah said: "Singapore has been grappling with fertility rates below replacement levels, a demographic challenge of national priority. With human capital being our most valuable resource, the quality of birth is no less a priority than boosting birth numbers alone."

Helms is an initiative of the SingHealth Duke-NUS Maternal and Child Health Research Institute, which was launched at KKH last October and focuses on translating evidence into clinical practice.

Its director, Professor Jerry Chan, said traditionally, interventions are offered after a woman becomes pregnant but they have failed to improve outcomes such as gestational diabetes and preterm births. Instead, early intervention in the preconception phase has shown promise in some overseas trials.

Those interested in participating in the study can e-mail lai.lan.tian@kkh.com.sg or call 6394-3991 for more information.