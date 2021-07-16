53 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 32 linked to KTV cluster; 8 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 53 new local coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (July 16), including 32 cases linked to the growing KTV outlets and nightclubs cluster here.

Of the 53 locally transmitted cases, 24 were linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 20 were linked and detected through surveillance.

There are currently nine unlinked cases.

There were also eight imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Two of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while six developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 62,913.

More details will be announced on Friday night.