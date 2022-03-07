'I'm exhausted. My mind is a blank': A day in the life of a GP during the Omicron surge

SINGAPORE - The recent surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, has resulted in long queues at general practitioner (GP) clinics.

The Straits Times spent 14 hours at a Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) - which provides subsidised treatment and medication for those with respiratory symptoms - to see what the situation is like for staff there.

It is 8am on Wednesday (March 2) and the shutters are still down at Sims Drive Medical Clinic, which is not due to open for another half hour.

But a construction supervisor who wanted to be known only as Mr Wong, 61, is already sitting on the kerb outside, waiting to see the doctor for his high blood pressure.

Located in the middle of an HDB estate, the clinic, which has been serving the neighbourhood for the last 22 years, is sandwiched between a hairdressing salon and a cafe.

"There's always a long queue here, many patients, so I decided to come earlier," Mr Wong, a Malaysian, says in Mandarin.

Over the next half hour, he is joined by another nine like-minded people, who have all arrived early to beat the queue.

The line extends past the clinic, and across the shopfront of the eatery next door, but the scene is calm, with most patients quietly using their phones.

Behind the shutters, however, there is a flurry of activity as a team of three clinic assistants prepare the clinic for the day ahead.