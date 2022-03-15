Hospitals still under pressure, but Covid-19 measures can be eased without serious impact: Experts

SINGAPORE - The daily Covid-19 case count peaked about three weeks ago and has since been declining, but public hospitals in Singapore may still be seeing a heavy patient load, said infectious diseases expert Teo Yik Ying on Tuesday (March 15).
"From the epidemiological standpoint, there's always a lag of about two weeks for the situation in the hospital to catch up with the peak in case number reporting," said Professor Teo, who is the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).
"Last week and this week would probably be the busiest period in the hospitals because of the peak that we saw (three weeks ago)."
Prof Teo said the decision to relax Singapore's Covid-19 measures hinges on whether the healthcare system is ready for it, as infections will "certainly" come back up once the authorities do so.
But he predicted that most of the prevailing measures in place to curb Covid-19 will be eased this year.
He was one of three panellists speaking at the Covid-19 Restrictions: When can they be eased further? webinar hosted by The Straits Times.
The session was moderated by ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.
Another panellist, National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin, said flexibility is key in managing Covid-19.
She noted that many of Singapore's earlier healthcare protocols were based on the disease patterns observed in the Delta variant.
When the less severe Omicron variant emerged, these protocols led to a significant number of patients being admitted to hospitals when they might have been better off recovering at home.
But Prof Leo added that Singapore has now been dealing with the Omicron variant for several months, and most hospitals have reorganised themselves to better care for patients infected with the newer variant.
For instance, many hospitals now care for patients in cohorted facilities, which means housing several Covid-19-positive patients together, instead of isolating them individually.
Most hospitalised patients with Covid-19 now tend to be older and have other conditions such as stroke or heart attack, Prof Leo said.
She added that pressure on the healthcare system comes not only from Covid-19 but also from other illnesses, especially if a patient's treatment for these diseases was delayed over the past two years due to the pandemic.
"We have to look at the totality of the critical services currently within the healthcare system. How can we cater to all the needy patients regardless of Covid-19?" she said.
Prof Leo added that there will still be a need to balance the needs of the healthcare system with those of other sectors as Covid-19 cases fall.
Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital (NUH), said that while many healthcare workers are tired, they also want their lives outside of work to return to normal.
"The people that are vulnerable… there's no doubt they exist. They will get Covid just as people get flu and get serious illness," he said.
"We knew from the trials that vaccines weren't 100 per cent effective, so we always expected this. Part of the future needs to be - how do we protect those individuals without impacting the whole of society?"
Prof Fisher also said there is an assumption that the measures contribute to controlling case numbers in a major way, but many measures can be rolled back gradually without impacting hospitals.
"I can't accept wearing a mask when I take my dog for a walk. I can't accept that's protecting hospitals," he said.
He also said people are unlikely to be satisfied with being allowed to have just five visitors to a household at any one time, and questioned if having 10 vaccinated people together in one place would really "destroy hospitals".
"The psyche of people, I think, will benefit a lot from not having to wear a mask when you're outside, and being allowed to have 10 people at your home for a birthday or for Christmas or Chinese New Year."
But Singapore should still be prepared for measures to be ramped up if cases resurge and hospitals begin filling up again in future due to new variants of concern or waning immunity, Prof Fisher noted.
"We do need the capacity to deal with future surges in the hospital admissions and say, 'Okay, we need to go back'," he said.
"If the community is functioning as one, then people would go, 'Yeah, we know the drill. We've still got the masks, we'll put them back on.
"I'll cancel next week's party because we know we just have to rein it in for a few months.' I think that strong relationship is critical.
"That's the new normal, not just get rid of everything and it's a one-way street," said Prof Fisher.