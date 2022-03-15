Hospitals still under pressure, but Covid-19 measures can be eased without serious impact: Experts

SINGAPORE - The daily Covid-19 case count peaked about three weeks ago and has since been declining, but public hospitals in Singapore may still be seeing a heavy patient load, said infectious diseases expert Teo Yik Ying on Tuesday (March 15).

"From the epidemiological standpoint, there's always a lag of about two weeks for the situation in the hospital to catch up with the peak in case number reporting," said Professor Teo, who is the dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

"Last week and this week would probably be the busiest period in the hospitals because of the peak that we saw (three weeks ago)."

Prof Teo said the decision to relax Singapore's Covid-19 measures hinges on whether the healthcare system is ready for it, as infections will "certainly" come back up once the authorities do so.

But he predicted that most of the prevailing measures in place to curb Covid-19 will be eased this year.

He was one of three panellists speaking at the Covid-19 Restrictions: When can they be eased further? webinar hosted by The Straits Times.

The session was moderated by ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik.

Another panellist, National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin, said flexibility is key in managing Covid-19.

She noted that many of Singapore's earlier healthcare protocols were based on the disease patterns observed in the Delta variant.

When the less severe Omicron variant emerged, these protocols led to a significant number of patients being admitted to hospitals when they might have been better off recovering at home.

But Prof Leo added that Singapore has now been dealing with the Omicron variant for several months, and most hospitals have reorganised themselves to better care for patients infected with the newer variant.

For instance, many hospitals now care for patients in cohorted facilities, which means housing several Covid-19-positive patients together, instead of isolating them individually.

Most hospitalised patients with Covid-19 now tend to be older and have other conditions such as stroke or heart attack, Prof Leo said.

She added that pressure on the healthcare system comes not only from Covid-19 but also from other illnesses, especially if a patient's treatment for these diseases was delayed over the past two years due to the pandemic.

"We have to look at the totality of the critical services currently within the healthcare system. How can we cater to all the needy patients regardless of Covid-19?" she said.