Hear from experts on Covid-19 vaccine in ST webinar on Dec 17

SINGAPORE - The implications of the British government giving Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer Pfizer protection against legal action will be one of the topics for discussion in the upcoming The Straits Times webinar next Thursday (Dec 17).

Experts on a panel will also discuss whether Singapore ought to start vaccinating its citizens against the coronavirus as soon as possible, or whether it would be best to wait and see how other countries' vaccination efforts pan out, given the low spread here.

The A-Z of the Covid-19 Vaccine webinar, part of the ST Reset 2021 series, will be held from 12.30pm to 2pm and is free for all ST readers.

The webinar will feature Professor Ooi Eng Eong, an expert in emerging infectious diseases at Duke-NUS Medical School. He is also co-director of the Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Academic Medical Centre.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, the director of the High Level Isolation Unit at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, will also be on the panel. She heads the Travellers' Health and Vaccination Clinic at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and is also a member of the expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination appointed by the Health Ministry.

The third speaker will be Mr Ashish Pal, managing director for the pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme in Singapore and Malaysia.

The panel will be moderated by ST's senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

ST readers can register for the free webinar and submit questions for the panellists here. Sign-ups will close at 3pm on Dec 15.