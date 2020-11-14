ST webinar series to help readers navigate 2021 amid change

To help readers navigate the big changes happening both globally and locally, The Straits Times is holding a series of webinars titled the ST Reset 2021 in the weeks ahead to put the news into context.

Covering a range of pressing issues such as dealing with the post-pandemic job market, cyber security and health, the series seeks to take stock of developments and look ahead into 2021 as part of the revamped ST's push to create increasingly engaging content for readers.

Said ST editor Warren Fernandez: "This has been a bewildering and challenging year for all of us, and many are looking ahead to see where things might be heading. Our Reset 2021 series will help our readers think about the future, and what might lie ahead."

Kicking off next Thursday from 12.30pm to 2pm with a discussion on what the newly elected Biden administration will mean for Asia, the series will feature ST's journalists and editors moderating discussions with industry and subject experts.

The webinars are free for all ST readers.

The first webinar, "Geopolitical Reset 2021", will be moderated by associate editor Vikram Khanna, and feature veteran diplomats Tommy Koh and Chan Heng Chee. Both guests are former ambassadors to the United States who also had experience working with US President-elect Joe Biden during their diplomatic careers.

The session will explore the likely foreign policy priorities of a Biden administration, and how it will manage the United States' relationships with China, Asean and the rest of Asia.

It will also look at the incoming administration's likely approaches to trade policies and climate change and how these will differ from those of the Trump administration.

The Straits Times' United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim will also participate in the panel discussion.

To register, please go to http://str.sg/JLM8

Readers will be able to submit questions at the event site before the webinars which speakers will select to address.

The second webinar on helping Singaporeans live longer and healthier lives will be moderated by senior health correspondent Salma Khalik. She will be joined by Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, who was the director of medical services during the Sars outbreak, Prudential chief executive Dennis Tan and Health Promotion Board chief executive Zee Yoong Kang.

ST Reset 2021 webinars

NOV 19 12.30pm to 2pm Associate editor Vikram Khanna will moderate "Geopolitical Reset 2021", which features veteran diplomats Tommy Koh and Chan Heng Chee, as well as ST's United States bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh and global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim. Register at str.sg/JLM8 NOV 25 3pm to 4.15pm Senior health correspondent Salma Khalik will moderate "Keeping Singapore Healthy", which features the Health Ministry's chief health scientist Tan Chorh Chuan, Prudential chief executive Dennis Tan and Health Promotion Board chief executive Zee Yoong Kang. Readers can register here: str.sg/Juvi DEC 9 Tech editor Irene Tham will moderate the webinar "Digitalisation and cyber security", on how to stay safe online as reliance on digital tools grows. DEC 21 Assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan will moderate "Job losses and opportunities in 2021", which features labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap. The timing and registration links for the last two webinars will be announced later.

"Keeping Singapore Healthy" on Nov 25 will be presented by insurance provider Prudential.

A digitalisation and cyber security webinar on Dec 9 moderated by ST's technology editor Irene Tham will explore how people can keep themselves safe online despite their increasing reliance on digital tools.

"Job Losses and Opportunities in 2021" will feature labour chief Ng Chee Meng and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap, and will be moderated by assistant news editor Toh Yong Chuan.

Said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group: "This series is meant to help us connect with and engage our audience, drawing them into the conversation with newsmakers and those who shape the news.

"We will start with these sessions, and listen to our readers to see what other topics they would like us to pursue in the new year."