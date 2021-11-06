Healthcare workers are last line of defence in Covid-19 pandemic fight: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Healthcare workers are the last line of defence in Singapore's fight against the pandemic, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Saturday (Nov 6) morning.

Speaking during a virtual event organised by charity Blossom Seeds, Mr Ong said when all else fails, healthcare workers are next to the patient, saving every life.

"If we try to have life go back to normal, actually this may cause more infections.

"And when people fall sick, they end up at the bedside with a healthcare worker next to them as their last hope," he added.

The Health Minister's remarks come a day after he announced that about 100,000 public healthcare workers will be receiving $4,000 each for their courage and invaluable work during the pandemic.

The event on Saturday saw Blossom Seeds announcing the addition of a third mini bus to its fleet of medical escort vehicles.

The extra bus will allow it to make 2,700 trips per year in total, so that more seniors can have someone accompany them to the hospital or polyclinic.

The charity organises active-ageing programmes, such as virtual workouts, and will call the seniors they serve regularly to keep them socially engaged.

Mr Ong, who is also MP for Sembawang GRC, congratulated Blossom Seeds on having completed renovation works to its centre, which is in Canberra Street.

During the event, QR codes were flashed on-screen so that members of the public can donate to the charity through its Giving.sg page.

It hopes to raise $600,000 with the funds going towards paying for diesel, repairs and maintenance of its buses over the next two years.

Currently, the mini buses service seniors in the Canberra, Yishun and Marsiling areas. These seniors are referred to Blossom Seeds by the Agency for Integrated Care, hospitals, grassroots volunteers and other charity organisations.

Blossom Seeds chief executive Ong Siew Chin said: "Many (seniors) are disabled and with chronic conditions. Some are unable to buy their meals and groceries. "They may also be unable to seek help from their neighbours, should their neighbours be seniors."

Madam Sarinah Anang, 67, who is a wheelchair user and lives with an adult daughter with low intellectual ability, will be tapping the bus service.

The housewife, who has diabetes and needs to visit Khoo Teck Puat Hospital every three months for a blood test said: "The volunteers who take me to the doctor are very helpful. I could previously walk slowly (to the hospital) but now I can't stand for too long.

"My daughter doesn't understand the direction signs so it will be very slow for us if she accompanies me."