Health Check Podcast: Breaking common misconceptions about exercise

Health Check Ep 30: Breaking common misconceptions about exercise

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Dinesh Sirisena, who is a consultant at the sports medicine department of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

This episode is aimed at popular misconceptions about exercise.

Dr Dinesh answers the following questions:

1. Doing crunches: Does that really give you a "flat tummy"? (0:35)

2. Is it true that a person needs to work out every day, to lose weight? (2:33)

3. Is it good to avoid eating before you exercise, to help you lose weight faster? (4:36)

4. Body mass index: Is there a trend to move away from only BMIs as a sole gauge, and consider too, body composition and body fat percentages? The bioimpedance machine at Admiralty Medical Centre can calculate your body fat percentage, and that is more accurate than BMI. (7:59)

5. If you have injured a part of your body, for example, your knee or ankle, should you lay off exercise completely? (12:33)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

