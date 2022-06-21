'Grace days' among recommendations to improve undergraduates' mental health

SINGAPORE - "Grace days", tackling a "grades-obsessed culture", and improving the quality and quantity of university mental health services were among recommendations to improve the mental health of undergraduates, in a report by the Inter-University Network (IUN).

The IUN is a network of youth representatives from five student unions in Singapore: National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU), Singapore Universiy of Technology and Design (SUTD) and Yale-NUS College, in partnership with the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

Based on the findings from an online survey of 470 undergraduates from April to May, the UCare Mental Health Report, which is currently not available to the public, was presented to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong at the UCare Mental Health Forum on Tuesday (June 21).

The students surveyed were from NUS, Yale-NUS College, NTU, SIT, SMU and SUTD.

Respondents were asked how stressed they had felt in the three months before the survey on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the most stressed. The average level of stress came to 7.6.

Eighty-nine per cent of the respondents said work and study commitments were among their top five sources of stress, while 68 per cent said it was self-confidence. Sixty-four per cent cited career prospects after university, and the same proportion said it was personal relationships.

Referring to the gap in percentage points between those who chose work and study commitments, and the next most commonly selected stressor, self-confidence, the IUN said in its report: "(This) is suggestive of the huge importance undergraduates have placed upon themselves to maintain their studies, either due to expectations placed upon themselves by others or the myriad of other factors that may indicate the importance of studies."

One recommendation by the IUN was the introduction of "grace days", which are allowable delays beyond a specified deadline that can be applied to all assignments, and do not need prior approval for usage.

Noting that several universities around the world, including Harvard University, have adopted this practice, the IUN said it would give students a flexible way to handle their academic issues without the barrier of having to approach another individual, such as their lecturers.

The IUN added that students feel there is a "deep-seated and unhealthy obsession with their grades", as employers continue to use these as the primary part of screening for a hiring process.

This in turn leads to an increase in stress during undergraduates' education, with students primarily focusing on chasing grades and outdoing their peers rather than enjoying learning, said the IUN, calling for a review of universities' curricula, grading systems and mental health resources.

More than half the respondents - about 280 - said they had not used any of the mental health resources provided by their university's administration. Of this group, 28 per cent said this was because they were afraid of being judged by those around them, while 19 per cent said they had heard unsatisfactory remarks about the services from other students.