Five S'pore university student unions form a new network to champion youth issues

SINGAPORE - Five of Singapore's university student unions have formed a new network to collectively tackle issues concerning undergraduates here, such as mental health, employability and sustainability.

Known as the Inter-University Network, it comprises the student union leaders from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), as well as Yale-NUS College, which is within NUS but has its own student union.

The network aims to bring the universities together and represent, protect and empower the interests of undergraduates and young people on a national level, the leaders said in a press release on Saturday (Feb 26).

It was formed in collaboration with the National Youth Council (NYC), and was launched at the Inter-University Dialogue at the NTUC Centre at One Marina Boulevard on Saturday.

The Singapore University of Social Sciences and the Singapore Institute of Technology are not formally involved in the network as they do not have student unions.

However, the network will work with students from those two universities, beginning with its first initiative, UCare, which aims to understand mental health stressors among undergraduates here.

It will work with clubs and interest groups at the universities to look at existing prevention and intervention support for mental health problems, as well as to identify possible gaps in these support systems, said the release.

NYC chief executive David Chua said: "In the spirit of providing opportunities for youth to be heard, be empowered and be the change, the Inter-University Network will provide recommendations for the Government to consider on issues that matter to youth, and the NYC will facilitate the interface with government agencies."

Findings will also be shared with university administrations and student leaders. The network will propose recommendations in a written report and present their findings at a mental health forum later this year.

The network also aims to deepen collaboration between student unions and share knowledge on student leadership.