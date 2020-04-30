Five more clusters emerge as S'pore reports 690 new cases

Five new clusters have been identified, as foreign workers continued to form the majority of the 690 new Covid-19 cases reported here.

The new clusters are: 11 Defu Lane 1, 106 International Road, 33 Senoko Way, 17 Shaw Road, and 182 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

Foreign workers living in dormitories made up 660 cases. Many more cases are being picked up among this group due to extensive testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Most of them have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general ward of hospitals.

None of them are in the intensive care unit (ICU), added MOH.

There are now 13,354 foreign workers from dorms diagnosed with Covid-19, or 4.13 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents here.

Meanwhile, those living outside dormitories made up 19 cases. The number of such cases has fallen, from an average of 29 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 18 per day in the past week.

The new cases in the community include six Singaporeans and permanent residents, and five work pass holders. There were no imported cases.

Among the new cases is a 23-year-old nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID). MOH said the Malaysian national had not travelled to affected countries or regions recently.

She reported onset of symptoms last Thursday and is currently warded at NCID. Before she was hospitalised, she had mostly been on medical leave and had gone to work for a few hours, said MOH.

The latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Singapore to 15,641.

Update on cases NEW CASES: 690 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 660 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 6 Work passes: 5 Visit pass: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 19 CASES TO DATE Total: 15,641 Community: 1,192 WP holders not in dorms: 524 Imported: 571 In ICU: 22 Deaths from Covid-19: 14

Of the new cases yesterday, 63 per cent are linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, said MOH.

Singapore's largest active cluster remains the S11 Dormitory in Punggol, with 2,436 confirmed cases.

Yesterday, 62 patients were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

So far, 1,188 patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

There are 1,714 patients who are still in hospital. Most are stable or improving and in a general ward, while 22 are in critical condition in the ICU.

Currently, 12,725 patients are isolated and cared for at community care or recovery facilities. They have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Fourteen have died of Covid-19 complications in Singapore. Four who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 3.16 million people. Over 219,000 have died.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world with more than one million cases and 59,000 deaths from Covid-19, as of yesterday.

Charmaine Ng