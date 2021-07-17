Fishmongers from all markets to be tested for Covid-19 after new cluster found at Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - Fishmongers from all markets are to be tested for Covid-19 following a cluster at Jurong Fishery Port that was declared on Friday (July 16).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (July 17) that there is a risk of transmission of the virus to other markets, as there was spread from the port to Hong Lim Market and Food Centre.

Said MOH: "As a precautionary measure, MOH has arranged with the National Environment Agency to test fishmongers from all markets at our test centres and distribute Antigen Rapid Test kits to them, so that they can continue to monitor themselves."

MOH said all those who worked at Jurong Fishery Port between July 3 and July 16 have already been placed on quarantine.

Special testing operations will also be conducted for all visitors to the port during that period.

MOH added: "We understand that there is now a rush to buy fish. MOH advises all visitors to the wet markets to avoid crowds and to do your marketing during off-peak hours, or at supermarkets."

MOH reminded the public to observe safe management measures by keeping a 1m distance from one another and wearing masks properly while marketing.

The Jurong Fishery Port will be closed for two weeks from Saturday to July 31. The closure is meant to help break the chain of Covid-19 transmission and enable deep cleaning.