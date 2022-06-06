Eunos Polyclinic to roll out vending machine for self-collection of medicines

SINGAPORE - By the end of the year, Eunos Polyclinic will launch Singapore's first vending machine for self-collection of prescribed medications, allowing patients to skip queues and get their medicines quickly after consultations.

This is part of the polyclinic's effort to offer patients a fully digital visit experience, from appointment booking and registration to payment and medicine ordering.

They can also receive medical care remotely through its telehealth programmes, including video consultation, remote care monitoring and telecare support.

Speaking at the official launch of the polyclinic at 1 Chin Cheng Avenue, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung highlighted the importance of a team-based approach to primary healthcare, which involves assigning a dedicated team to each patient as far as possible to build up a relationship.

"A typical team has up to three family physicians, whose core responsibility is to adopt a relationship-based approach in good chronic disease management," he said.

"With a good relationship comes trust, and with trust comes the patient's willingness to heed the advice of the doctor. Then patients can be empowered to self-monitor and self-care."

The minister noted that individuals taking responsibility for their health and learning how to take care of themselves with the help of doctors is important for Singapore to achieve better health outcomes.

This can be achieved through services provided by registered nurses acting as care managers, such as chronic disease counselling and teaching patients the skills needed to manage their stable chronic conditions.

Other members of the patient's healthcare team may include a care coordinator who provides pre-consultation screening of patients to find out if they have underlying chronic diseases, whether they have taken relevant vaccinations and their state of mental health and frailty.

There may also be a care coach, who will look into social aspects of health such as family issues or lifestyle adjustment, as well as allied health professionals and hospital specialists.

"The care team must know that the entire healthcare system is supporting their work to care for patients," Mr Ong said.

Eunos Polyclinic's approach is in line with the Health Ministry's Healthier SG strategy, which it rolled out in Parliament in March, during the debate on its budget. This initiative will shift focus away from the traditional approach of illness-based hospital care to a more sustainable way of patient-centred preventive care.

A White Paper on the strategy will be presented in Parliament later this year.