Eligible persons should get 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose for protection against severe illness: Experts

SINGAPORE - Those here who are eligible for a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should get it, as it has been shown to protect against severe illness, say experts.

This comes after a recent study from Israel found that a second booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine helped provide additional protection against infection with the Omicron variant, as well as severe illness among older adults.

But the study also found that the booster's effectiveness against infection wanes after four weeks and almost disappears after eight weeks.

However, protection against severe illness did not ebb in the six weeks following the extra dose.

On March 24, Singapore's multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus had accepted the recommendation by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) that everyone aged 80 and above, those living in aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable people should receive a second booster dose from about five months after receiving their first booster dose.

The EC19V had also previously recommended that immunocompromised people receive three doses as part of their primary series and get a booster dose around five months after the third dose of their primary vaccination series.

Asked about the local health authorities' recommendations in light of the Israeli study, Professor Dale Fisher, chair of the World Health Organisation's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network, highlighted that the study also showed a reduction in severe Covid-19 disease in people who had received a fourth dose, compared to those who had only received three doses with the last dose at least four months ago.

He noted that in the study, which focused on adults aged 60 and above, those aged 80 and over received the most benefits, with the fourth dose significantly reducing the incidence of severe disease.

Prof Fisher, who is also a senior consultant in the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said those aged 80 and over, as well as the immunocompromised, "should definitely have the fourth dose".