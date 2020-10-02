Doctor wins libel suit against woman but judge says case sullies his professional reputation

SINGAPORE - The High Court has overturned a District Court's dismissal, and upheld a doctor's libel suit against a woman who had filed a complaint against him and another doctor with the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) for taking advantage of vulnerable patients and colleagues.

Ms Serene Tiong had sent her complaint of their behaviour to several other doctors, which prompted the libel suit.

The doctor who sued is private colorectal surgeon Julian Ong. The other doctor, who had an extra-marital affair with Ms Tiong, is Dr Chan Herng Nieng, who was then a psychiatrist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

She had accused Dr Ong of taking advantage of, and using his position to "source" and "groom", vulnerable female patients for sex, and provided Dr Chan with the contact information of female patients and colleagues so he too could take advantage of them sexually.

The district judge had found that the accusations were true and dismissed the libel suit.

Justice See Kee Oon, in overturning that judgement Oct 2 said the main allegation is that of "colluding... to take advantage of" "vulnerable woman patients".

He did not accept that Ms Tiong was one of Dr Chan's vulnerable women patients, noting that she already had an intimate relationship with Dr Chan before he provided her with the medicine. Dr Ong said he was not aware that Dr Chan had prescribed medicine to Ms Tiong.

So the allegation of "collusion" between the two doctors to take advantage of Ms Tiong as a female patient was also not made out, the judge said.

Justice See said he therefore disagreed with the district judge's finding that she was a "vulnerable female patient" whom the two doctors colluded to take advantage of.

But he upheld the district judge's finding that what Dr Ong did in giving the telephone number of one of his patients, referred to as K, to Dr Chan for him to "try his luck at getting her to have sex" was "tantamount to colluding to take advantage of K".

Though he said Ms Tiong was justified in her statements where K was concerned as there was "potential harm" to her, K was just one patient, and does not constitute "vulnerable patients" in plural.

Said Justice See: "There must be evidence of more than one patient who had been targeted, as K's case may have been purely a one-off instance of a patient who became a possible sex target."

Justice See said the district judge's views may have been "tainted" with regards to Ms Tiong's accusation that the doctors had taken advantage of four women colleagues.

He said the only pattern revealed is that the two doctors "were both consummate opportunists, constantly looking out for women with sex in mind".

But they did not show "any collusion between them to take advantage of vulnerable women or colleagues".

He also found that Ms Tiong shot out her missives to the SMC and others on her own admitted "impressionistic view", and that her view was somewhat jaundiced and not wholly sustainable.

While he found in favour of Dr Ong, Justice See said Dr Chan's admission to touching his colleague (one Dr P) inappropriately in the past "may be a matter for the SMC to consider looking into further".

He also said that although Dr Ong has won the case, the two doctors "do not have any reason to hold their heads high".

He said their "smug boasts of their trysts with various women, as well as the demeaning terms in which they gloatingly describe their sexual conquests, speak to their true character".

"They may be perfectly competent doctors and their sex lives are of course private matters. But their blatant treatment of women as sex objects sullies whatever professional reputation they might have built up for themselves," he added.

Damages to be paid by Ms Tiong will be assessed by the District Court. There is also an injunction against her publishing defamatory words against Dr Ong.