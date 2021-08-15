Covid-19 cluster at Chin Swee Road pre-school grows to 31 with 11 new cases

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 cluster at pre-school My First Skool in Chin Swee Road has grown to 31 cases, with 11 new cases reported on Sunday (Aug 15).

The cluster was first identified last Thursday (Aug 12).

Meanwhile, the total number of patients in two clusters linked to public bus interchanges increased from 22 to 27.

The Bishan bus interchange cluster has one new case, bringing its total to 10. The cluster at Sengkang bus interchange grew from 13 to 17 cases.

There are no new clusters today, and nine clusters have been closed, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its nightly update, MOH said there are now 102 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,155 infections.

There are currently 443 patients in hospital.

Of these, 32 require oxygen supplementation, while eight are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Eight of these 40 patients are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-three seniors above the age of 60 are seriously ill, and of these, 26 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said there is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 9.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.2 per cent, it said.

The ministry also said the number of new cases in the community has fallen from 571 in the week before to 354 in the past week, while the number of unlinked cases has decreased from 153 to 98 in the same period.

On the country’s vaccination progress, MOH said 75 per cent of Singapore’s population are fully vaccinated as of Sunday (Aug 15), while 81 per cent have received at least one dose.

As at Sunday, a total of 8,399,585 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,424,312 individuals, with 4,104,828 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 147,528 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 83,536 people.

Singapore recorded 50 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 30 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another six linked cases were detected through surveillance. The remaining 14 were unlinked.

There were also three imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here.

In total, there are 53 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 66,172.

