50 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 14 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 50 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Sunday afternoon (Aug 15).

Of the new cases, 30 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while another six linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 14 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

There were also three imported cases that were detected and isolated upon arrival here.

In total, there are 53 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday, bringing the country's total to 66,172.

MOH will give further updates on Sunday night.