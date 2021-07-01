4 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all linked; 6 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There are 10 new Covid-19 cases as at Thursday noon (July 1), taking Singapore's total to 62,589, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these cases, four are locally transmitted and six are imported.

All four locally transmitted cases have been linked to previous cases. Three of them had already been quarantined, while one was detected through surveillance.

All six imported cases were already placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One of these cases was detected upon arrival and the remaining five cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.