Covid-19 cases fall below 20,000 for fourth consecutive day, with 14,228 new infections reported

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 cases dropped below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday (Feb 27), as Singapore reported 14,228 new infections, down from 16,857 on Saturday.

Cases had previously crossed the 20,000 mark on Tuesday and Wednesday

There were 1,553 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Sunday, the same as the day before, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly Covid-19 update.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit fell to 46, down from 50 on Saturday, while 214 patients required oxygen support.

Eight deaths were reported on Sunday.