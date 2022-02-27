Covid-19 cases fall below 20,000 for fourth consecutive day, with 14,228 new infections reported

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 cases dropped below 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday (Feb 27), as Singapore reported 14,228 new infections, down from 16,857 on Saturday.

Cases had previously crossed the 20,000 mark on Tuesday and Wednesday

There were 1,553 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Sunday, the same as the day before, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly Covid-19 update.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit fell to 46, down from 50 on Saturday, while 214 patients required oxygen support.

Eight deaths were reported on Sunday.

Of the local cases, 11,809 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have  mild symptoms and be of low risk.

Another 2,255 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 164 new imported cases, of which 109 were detected through PCR tests and 55 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.14, down from 1.21 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Sunday, Singapore has recorded a total of 710,880 Covid-19 cases, with 1,007 deaths.

About 94 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 67 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.

