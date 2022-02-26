1,553 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in S'pore, down from 1,584 on Friday

SINGAPORE - There were 1,553 Covid-19 cases in hospital on Saturday (Feb 26), down from 1,584 on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly Covid-19 update, as the number of new cases continue to trend down.

However, the number of patients in the intensive care unit remains flat. There were 50 cases in the ICU, up from 46 on Friday, while 212 patients required oxygen support.

A total of 16,857 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday night, down from 18,597 infections on Friday.

This is the third successive day that the number of daily new cases has fallen below the 20,000 mark, after it exceeded that figure on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were also 13 deaths reported on Saturday.

Of the local cases, 14,333 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Another 2,381 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 143 new imported cases - 66 detected through PCR tests and 77 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.21, down from 1.26 the day before.