Covid-19 cases in S'pore fall below 10,000 for third time in March, lowest since Feb 7

SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the third time in March, with 7,859 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday (March 20), down from 10,244 on Saturday.

This is the lowest daily total since Feb 7, when 7,806 new cases were recorded.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 19th consecutive day at 0.71, up from 0.7 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.