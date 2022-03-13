Daily Covid-19 infections in S'pore drop below 10,000 for first time in a month

SINGAPORE - The total number of daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 10,000 for the first time in about a month, with 9,701 total cases reported on Sunday (March 13).

There were also 1,348 hospitalisations on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.

This is down from figures a day earlier of 12,632 infections and 1,375 hospitalisations.

The last time the total number of daily Covid-19 cases went below 10,000 was on Feb 14.

The number of new daily cases is also lower than last Sunday's, when MOH recorded 13,158 cases.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.87 on Sunday.

This is the 12th consecutive day the weekly infection rate has dipped below one since March 2.