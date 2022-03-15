Covid-19 cases in S'pore back above 10,000, weekly infection rate lowest since Dec 30

SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases in Singapore climbed back above 10,000 on Tuesday (March 15), with 15,851 new cases reported by the Ministry of Health.

Before this, the number of cases had been below 10,000 for two days in a row - the only two times so far this month.

But the Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate on Tuesday continued to fall to 0.8, down from 0.84 on Monday. This is the lowest rate since Dec 30 last year, when it was 0.73.

This means the weekly infection rate has been below one for 14 consecutive days since March 2.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.