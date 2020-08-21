What is allowed under latest adjustments of Covid-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE - At the virtual multi-ministry press conference on Friday (Aug 21), the task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic said the Government will continue to allow a calibrated resumption of economic and social activities.

Measures needed to ensure that activities can continue to be conducted safely will also be put in place, it added.

The measures include:

1. From Sept 1, general travellers from Brunei and New Zealand can enter Singapore without having to serve a stay-home notice. But they would have to be tested for Covid-19 on arrival.

2. The Government will update the travel advisory to allow Singaporeans to travel for overseas studies.

3. The duration of stay-home notice to be cut from 14 days to seven days for travellers from low-risk places, including Malaysia, China and Vietnam.

4. Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza will implement odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Aug 29, based on visitors' last digits of their NRIC or Foreign Identification Number.

5. Food and beverage outlets will be allowed to play only soft background music under tightened rules. Patrons are also urged not to book multiple tables.

6. Outdoor exercise classes will be allowed at open spaces at SportSG centres, parks and, HDB common areas from Sept 1, with safe management measures in place.