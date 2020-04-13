Coronavirus: More than 200 fines issued for flouting of elevated safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - As Singapore enters week 2 of the circuit breaker period, those who cannot keep to themselves are facing the consequences .

More than 200 composition fines of $300 each were issued to those who flouted elevated safe distancing measures on Monday (April 13), said the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) in a statement.

Among those fined is a woman who sat on a marked seat at a food centre in Aljunied.

Despite being approached by officers, she had continued eating and refused to leave or provide her particulars. The police were called in, said the ministry, adding that police assistance had been required for more than 10 cases on Monday (April 13).

About the same number of composition fines had also been issued the day before (April 12), when the stiffer penalties for such breaches kicked in.

On both days, fines were issued to people who were loitering or using areas that had been cordoned or closed off , the ministry said.

"This included a group playing in the Tanjong Rhu open field, a small group playing tennis at the closed Tanglin Tennis Academy and (a group playing) baseball in a closed private field at Tanglin Rugby Club," said the MEWR spokesman.

During the circuit breaker period, schools and most workplaces will remain closed until May 4 to stem the spread of Covid-19 in Singapore. People have also been urged to leave their homes only for essential activities, such as buying food.



A small group playing tennis at the closed Tanglin Tennis Academy. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES



Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of the Environment and Water Resources, said in a Facebook post on Monday that there have been many queries on what can or cannot be done during this period.

"My answer to them is that there is a law to abide by, but it is our love for our families, friends and fellow Singaporeans that should guide our actions," he said.

Mr Masagos said he had called his mother to explain why he should not meet her in person. "Because of my work I may expose her unwittingly to this deadly virus. And I will never forgive myself if I did," he wrote in the post.

"The remaining 21 days are a critical window that will determine if we can successfully flatten the curve, prevent large-scale community spread, and save our loved ones."

Meanwhile, a Straits Times check at Velocity in Novena around noon on Monday found that while there was still a lunchtime crowd visiting the mall to take away food from eateries, human traffic was considerably diminished.



People queueing outside an eatery at Velocity in Novena at around 12.30 pm on April 13, 2020. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



At West Coast Park, individuals and small family groups of parents and children were seen strolling, jogging or exercising at about 6pm. No one was seen loitering around the rest areas, except for one elderly man, who was sipping a drink on a bench.

Dr Leong Chee Chiew, commissioner of parks and recreation at the National Parks Board, said most parks and gardens managed by the board saw low to moderate visitorship levels.

But different parts of Singapore's green spaces had to be progressively closed to allow for safe distancing and prevent groups from gathering, especially during peak periods.

Those visiting these areas to walk, jog and cycle by themselves or with individuals from the same household should practise safe distancing measures and return to their homes once done, he said.

"Gathering in groups in parks for social or recreational activities, such as having picnics, group exercising, kite flying, bird singing or playing games like frisbee and football, is not permitted," Dr Leong added.

Between Saturday (11 April) and 1pm on Monday, more than 200 fines were issued to visitors who were gathered in groups for activities such as exercising, kite flying, frisbee playing, mountain biking and cycling in parks managed by NParks and town councils.



At West Coast Park, individuals and small family groups of parents and children were seen strolling, jogging or exercising at about 6pm. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



The police also said on Monday that while no road blocks have been conducted specifically to enforce the elevated safe distancing measures, enforcement action may be taken against motorists and passengers seen flouting those measures at road blocks.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said there are much fewer people on the streets and in public spaces now, which is the purpose of the circuit breaker.

He added: "With the majority of the population heeding the call to stay at home, the level of interaction between people from different household units will drop significantly and we know this will have a (positive) impact on containing the outbreak in Singapore."

But he added that people should not be complacent.

"Singapore must continue to be vigilant against importations, and to stem out any sporadic cases or clusters before they seed further community transmissions," said Prof Teo.

Lawyer Yos Pang, 34, has been sending hawker food to her friends via food delivery services last week to support hawker businesses and to cheer friends up during the circuit breaker period.

In return, she asks them to pay it forward to make someone else's day. Ms Pang said she has also received surprises from her friends, including a honey cake and hot cross buns.

"I also got a bouquet of flowers to kick-start week 2 of the circuit breaker, and to help combat the frustration as an extrovert who cannot socialise during this period," she said.