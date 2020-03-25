Coronavirus: MOM will not extend temporary housing support to Malaysian workers

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is urging employers to find longer-term accommodation for their Malaysian workers employed in Singapore given that the Government will not extend temporary housing support beyond March 31.

The announcement on Wednesday (March 25) evening follows news that the Malaysia lockdown will be extended from March 31 to April 14.

"MOM will... work with employers to facilitate the transfer of their affected workers into more sustainable housing options in Singapore," it stated.

"For their own long-term sustainability and business continuity reasons, employers will need to decide on how best to house their affected workers in Singapore, and the sharing of additional costs with their workers."

More sustainable accommodation options vary depending on the company. They could refer to hotels for some firms while for others, they might mean public or private rental options.

When the Malaysian lockdown began on March 18, the MOM said that it would provide temporary support to help employers defray the costs of housing affected workers.

Employers who need more sustainable housing options can refer to the MOM website or contact it via e-mail.

Meanwhile, the MOM announced earlier on Wednesday that work-pass holders planning to enter Singapore from Malaysia must first obtain approval before they begin their journeys.

The requirement applies to work pass holders now outside of Singapore and workers whose work permits have been approved but have not yet entered the country.

The entry approval requirement is effective immediately and applies for all modes of travel into Singapore, the MOM said.

However, those in essential services such as lorry drivers delivering food are exempt from MOM entry approval and the stay-home notice requirements.

Aside from these workers, affected work-pass holders will be placed on a mandatory 14-day stay-home notice.