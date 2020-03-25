Coronavirus: Work-pass holders from Malaysia must get MOM approval to enter Singapore

SINGAPORE - Work-pass holders planning to enter Singapore from Malaysia must first obtain approval from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before they begin their journeys.

The requirement applies to work-pass holders now outside Singapore and workers whose work permits have been approved but have not yet entered the country.

The entry approval requirement is effective immediately and applies to all modes of travel into Singapore, the MOM said on Wednesday (March 25).

However, those in essential services, such as lorry drivers delivering food, are exempt from MOM entry approval and the stay-home notice (SHN) requirements.

Aside from these workers, affected work-pass holders will be placed on a mandatory 14-day SHN.

Employers applying for entry approval must declare that they have arranged for suitable accommodation and food supplies for workers serving a SHN.

The MOM advised employers to tell affected staff not to make travel plans until they have received the approval. Employees will then need to show the approval letter to airline staff when checking in (if travelling by air) and at the checkpoint when they arrive in Singapore.

Employers can apply for entry approval using an online facility.

The MOM urged employers and employees to comply with travel and health advisories posted on the Health Ministry's website and to check its own website for the latest advisories.

"As the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve, there may be additional requirements imposed on work-pass holders from time to time. While MOM will publicise these requirements widely, it may not be possible to inform every employer or employee directly about each new set of requirements," it said.