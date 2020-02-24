Coronavirus: Infected crew member working on cargo ship recovers

SINGAPORE - A crew member working on board a cargo ship that arrived here from China, and who was diagnosed to have the coronavirus, has since recovered from the virus infection.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday (Feb 24) that the crew member was the 10th case to be diagnosed with the infection here, and the ship has since resumed operations.

Following his diagnosis, MPA, the National Environment Agency's Port Health and the Ministry of Health (MOH) worked together to arrange for the crew member to be treated and the remaining crew on board the ship to be quarantined for 14 days. The ship was also cleaned and disinfected.

The crew member has returned home to China, and the remaining crew have served their quarantine and did not show any symptoms, MPA said on Monday.

On Jan 29, MOH said that the 10th confirmed case here is a 56-year-old Chinese national who arrived in Singapore from Wuhan on Jan 20.

He was warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The man did not show symptoms during his flight to Singapore, but he subsequently developed symptoms on Jan 21 and was admitted to NCID on Jan 28 after being identified as a suspect case at a health-screening station at Marina South Pier.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on Jan 29 at about 2pm.

In Monday's statement, MPA said that the affected cargo ship was cleared to enter port on Feb 12 and has since departed Singapore.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

MPA added that the Port of Singapore has taken measures against Covid-19 and that cargo and passenger operations remain unaffected, with port operations carrying on as normal.

The authority also reminded the shipping community to "continue to stay vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures", adding that it will monitor the evolving situation and work closely with partner agencies and the industry.